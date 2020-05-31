JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi govt seeks Rs 5,000 cr from centre to pay salaries: Sisodia

Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires Rs 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seen at Akshardham centre, during counting of votes  for the Delhi Assembly poll results
Our GST collection has been only Rs 500 crore each month, Manish Sisodia said

The Delhi government has demanded Rs 5,000 crore assistance from the Centre to be able to pay salaries to its employees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance department charge, said the Delhi government requires Rs 3,500 crore per month to pay salaries to its employees and to meet other needs.

"However in the past two months, our GST collection has been only Rs 500 crore each month. We need at least Rs 7,000 crore to be able to pay salaries to our employees many of whom are discharging frontline duties against the coronavirus epidemic," Sisodia said in a press conference.

The Deputy CM said that in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he had demanded Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre as Delhi did not get anything from the disaster relief fund that was given to other states.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 14:54 IST

