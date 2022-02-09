Delhi govt to build EV charging stations at all state-run offices

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric to have 4,000 EV charging points in 2022: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Hero Electric, Massive Mobility to set up 10,000 EV charging stations
Nupur Recyclers to set up 200 EV charging points, battery swapping stations
Ather Energy offers proprietary fast-charging connector to other EV makers
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
-
In a bid to make Delhi the Electric Vehicle Capital of India, the city government has decided to build electric vehicle charging stations at all government offices in the national capital which will be ready in three months.
Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said government employees will be able to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) during work hours.
"Electric vehicles are being promoted rapidly throughout Delhi in order to implement the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In Delhi, electric vehicle charging stations are being built speedily," he said, adding that these stations will now be installed in all government offices.
"The general public, in addition to government employees, will also be able to charge their vehicles here," the minister added.
According to the order issued by the Delhi government, all departments under it must identify suitable locations and install public charging stations on their premises. Within three months, electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in all government buildings, it said.
A subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point will be provided for the establishment of an electric vehicle charging station through a discom-empanelled vendor, it said.
The transport department, in collaboration with Delhi discoms, has established a single point of contact. The single window process can be used to install EV chargers from discom-empanelled vendors at reduced and low tariffs.
To promote electric mobility, the Kejriwal government has directed all departments to install EV charging stations in their respective government buildings.
In the September-November quarter, electric vehicle sales in Delhi outperformed the sales of CNG and diesel vehicles, an official statement said.
In September and November 2021, EV sales in Delhi increased by 9.2 per cent. CNG vehicle sales, on the other hand, fell by 6.5 per cent in November. During this time, a total of 9,540 electric vehicles were sold. In September, 2,873 were sold, 3,275 in October, and 3,392 vehicles in November. Following fuel-based vehicles in the list, electric vehicle sales have risen to second place, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU