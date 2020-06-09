Delhi govt to review today community transmission possibility of Covid-19

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister will participate in a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday to discuss whether there is community spread of Covid-19 in the national capital and to decide the further strategy to combat

Sisodia will be participating in the place of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who will remain absent owing to ill-health.

"A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow on Covid-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is a community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I will ll participate in the meeting," Sisodia had said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), community transmission is"evidenced by the inability to relate confirmed cases through chains of transmission for a large number of cases."



The SDMA meeting is chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, while the Delhi CM is the deputy in the meeting. The meeting comes at a time when the national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the past one week.

The ill-health of Kejriwal, who has quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for Covid-19, had led to the suspense on the meeting taking place. The chief minister has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings since Sunday afternoon had been cancelled.





Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said that Kejriwal will be tested for on June 9(today).

A total of 1,007 new Covid-19 positive cases and 17 fatalities in the past 24 hours, said the health department on Monday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi now stands at 29,943, including 17,712 active cases and 874 deaths.

A total of 358 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,357.

So far, there are 183 containment zones in the national capital.