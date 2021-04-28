Delhi govt withdraws order on Ashoka Hotel Covid-19 centre for HC judges

A day after declaring the Ashoka Hotel a dedicated Covid facility for judges of and their family members, the withdrew the order after the court took exception.

"Issued directions to withdraw this order immediately," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia responded to a tweet citing how 100 rooms at the Ashoka Hotel will be converted into a Covid facility for the judges, other judicial members of the and their families.

On Monday, the authorised the Primus Hospital to run a Covid care facility at the Ashoka Hotel for the judges of and their family members.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognizance of reports on the issue and asserted that it had not made any request for creating Covid facilities for its judges, staff and their families in a five star hotel.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said: "No communication has been made to anyone in this regard."

