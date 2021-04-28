Vaccines are not out of stock, no shortages in states: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Coronavirus LIVE: More than 13 mn vaccine doses administered, says govt
LIVE: India will provide 200,000 vaccine doses to UN Peacekeepers, says EAM
Covid vaccine: How to ensure equitable distribution
-
As the registration for the next phase of Covid-19 vaccinations for all above 18 years of age opens, the health ministry on Tuesday shared data to counter claims that vaccines in several states, including Maharashtra, were out of stock.
The data showed that 150 million doses had been given to the states so far, of which 10 million were still available with them. Another 8 million doses would be supplied to them by the Centre in the next three days. The data also showed that vaccine wastage was almost 5 per cent or above in eight states. In Maharashtra, it is at a much lower level at 0.22 per cent, while Delhi, it is almost 4 per cent.
The government is hoping to scale up the vaccination drive in the coming phase through its “liberalised and accelerated” strategy, which allows states and industrial establishments to procure vaccines directly for the manufacturers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU