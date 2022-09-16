Appoint grievance officer in 7 days: Delhi HC to domain name registrars

-
ALSO READ
Rural recovery, robust volume growth help Dabur post incremental gains
Dabur's chairman Amit Burman resigns, will remain non-executive director
Dabur India adds Meswak, Real Drinks brands in Rs 100 crore club
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
MeitY in talks with Play Store on digital lending app malpractices
-
Observing that trademark and brand owners suffer losses for misuse of their marks by unauthorised websites with similar names, the Delhi High Court has directed domain name registrars to appoint a grievance officer within one week for processing complaints against such websites.
Domain name registrars (DNRs) are parties that register a website name for any applicant.
Justice Pratibha M Singh said if DNRs do not appoint grievance officers within the said time, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be free to take action against them for not complying with the local laws.
Several petitions have been filed by companies such as Dabur, Amazon, Godrej saying they have suffered losses due to inadequate verification and privacy protection features by DNRs. As DNRs protect the privacy of these illegal websites, there is not enough information to take an action against them.
The companies have expressed that there is an absence of an effective mechanism to stop websites or parties from using the domain name and trademark of well-known brands. “By doing so, they are earning money off our brand name,” they said.
The petitions by these companies said the use of such domain names have led some people to believe that websites hosted on some “impostor” domain names belong to the actual brand owners.
Counsels for well-known brands said whenever payments for purchase of domain names are accepted, there is frequently a mismatch between the name of the account holder of the bank account in the bank records, and the name given in the billing details at the time of purchase using the same bank account. “There is no verification to check that the name of the account holder is the same as the name entered at the time of purchase,” they said.
In the earlier hearing, the court asked MeitY to submit a status report on steps taken to comply with the court's directions.
During the course of the hearing, as many as 35 DNRs had made submissions as to the appointment of their grievance officers and mechanisms for implementation of court orders.
According to Meghna Mishra, partner at Karanjawala & Co, this detailed order will set a guideline to reduce online fraud. “When there is a clear intention to commit fraud, the DNRs can block such illegal websites but when two parties are fighting over the same trademark the matter has to be resolved in court,” she said.
“We have to understand that certain DNRs may not be under the jurisdiction of India so a move to regulate them is welcome,” Mishra added.
The matter will now be heard on December 1.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 21:22 IST