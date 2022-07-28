JUST IN

Delhi HC passes order in ED case against Jain, hears plea of Umar Khalid

The Delhi HC Thursday heard several matters including those concerning Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, and former JNU student Umar Khalid

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Delhi High Court
The right to protest peacefully without arms is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution and has not been outlawed yet, the Delhi HC said

The Delhi High Court Thursday heard several matters including those concerning Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, and former JNU student Umar Khalid who sought bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while dealing with a petition by the Enforcement Directorate, directed the trial court here not to consider for the time being Jain's medical report given by state government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital while dealing with his plea seeking interim bail in connection with the money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was first sent to police custody and thereafter in judicial custody.

Khalid, arrested for the alleged violation of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) concerning the riots here in February 2020, argued that mere membership of a WhatsApp group cannot make him criminally liable when nothing objectionable has been attributed to him.

The case was heard by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar.

Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020, and has been in custody since then.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 22:29 IST

