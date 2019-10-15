Delhi HC to hear Karnataka Congress leader Shivakumar's bail plea today

JUST IN
Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the PMLA by the ED, has approached the high court challenging the trial court's order denying him bail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019. Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, was sent to the ED custody till September 13 by the court
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar leaves after being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on Tuesday the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money-laundering case.

Justice Suresh Kait, who was scheduled to hear the matter today, was told by the counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that it has filed a status report on Shivakumar's plea and an additional status report will be filed during the day. The court listed the plea for hearing on Tuesday and asked the registry to place on record the additional status report once it is filed.

Shivakumar, arrested in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED, has approached the high court challenging the trial court’s order denying him bail.

The high court had earlier issued notice to the probe agency, asking it to file a status report.

In the high court, Shivakumar cited medical reason as one of the grounds for securing bail.

The Congress leader has said in the plea that he is a seven-time MLA and not a flight risk. He has also contended that it is a case based on documentary evidence and there is no ground to keep him in custody as he has no criminal antecedents.

Denying him bail, the trial court had said Shivakumar was an influential person and if released at a crucial stage of the investigation, might influence witnesses or tamper with documents.
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 02:20 IST

