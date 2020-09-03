Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from September 9

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Liquor, wine, Alcohol, Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government sources said on Thursday.

These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.

Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9, a Delhi government source said.

