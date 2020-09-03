Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from September 9

Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the capital have been permitted to serve from September 9, government sources said on Thursday.

These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.

