Delhi hotels, restaurants, clubs can serve liquor from September 9

-
ALSO READ
Amazon signals entry into alcohol delivery in India with nod in WB: Report
The alcohol economy: Internal dissent lays bare Punjab's liquor dependence
Swiggy starts home delivery of alcohol amid lockdown; begins from Ranchi
Coronavirus lockdown sends prices of grey-market alcohol soaring
Flipkart eyes alcohol delivery market with Diageo-backed startup: Report
-
Hotels, restaurants and clubs in the national capital have been permitted to serve liquor from September 9, Delhi government sources said on Thursday.
These establishments will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central government, they said.
Authorities have allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to service liquor from September 9, a Delhi government source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU