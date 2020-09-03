Maharashtra: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised

The policy of the



government will be revised to streamline the process of giving government jobs to award-winning sportspersons, an official statement said on Thursday.

The revised policy will also ensure that sportspersons inducted in the government service can focus on their sports, mentor new players and develop the state's culture, it said.

The decision to revise was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Minister of State for Aditi Tatkare and Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar were also present.

The revised policy will also mull giving government jobs to mountaineers who have climbed Everest, those whose records have been recognized by Guinness and Limca books of records, winners of Shiv Chhatrapati Award and Kesari championship-winning wrestlers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)