Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years

-
ALSO READ
Delhi pollution: GRAP Stage IV kicks in amid severe air quality
Punjab reports 9% rise in stubble burning incidents from last year: CAQM
Stubble burning cases in Haryana not even 10% of Punjab's: Khattar
30% drop in stubble burning incidents in Punjab against last year: Minister
Oct AQI review: With 7 days in 'very poor' category, 2022 worse than 2021
-
Delhi in 2022 saw the lowest recorded daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration in five years, barring 2020 with lowest anthropogenic activities due to the pandemic-related restrictions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday.
PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in 2022, with all activities in full throttle in the Delhi-NCR region, were even lower than those recorded in 2021, it said in a statement.
The city logged average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations of 211 microgram per cubic metre and 98 microgram per cubic metre.
The values were the lowest after 2020 which saw average PM 10 and PM2.5 concentrations of 181 microgram per cubic metre and 95 microgram per cubic metre, respectively.
Delhi's PM2.5 levels remained in the severe category for 204 hours in 2022 compared to 628 hours in 2021.
The average air quality index (AQI) was recorded below the 200-mark for 1,096 hours in 2022 as against 827 hours in 2021, the Centre's air quality panel said.
In 2022, Delhi also saw the lowest average AQI for the months of January (279), February (225) and December (319) and the second lowest for the months of July (87), October (210) and November (320).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 20:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU