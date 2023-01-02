Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C

-
ALSO READ
Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested in Delhi
60% of stubble burning cases in Punjab from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins
Fog covers parts of Punjab and Haryana, intense cold conditions prevail
Residential, commercial urban estate to come up in Ludhiana: State minister
-
Severe cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures registering a sharp fall at many places.
A thick blanket of fog in the morning continued to envelop parts of both the states and Chandigarh, reducing visibility.
According to the MeT Department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Mandkola in Haryana registered a minimum of minus 1.3 degree Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.1 degrees, Patiala 5.8 degrees, Pathankot 3.4 degrees, Faridkot 2.2 degrees, Moga 1.2 degrees while Gurdaspur reeled at a low of 4 degrees.
In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Fatehabad, with a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.
While Hisar recorded a low of 4.5 degrees, Narnaul 4.2 degrees, Bhiwani 6.2 degrees, Sirsa 3.4 degrees and Jhajjar registered a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU