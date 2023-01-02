JUST IN
Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh till Jan 4; Guna records 5.6 degrees Celsius
Scientist explains gamma-ray emitting bubbles around Milky Way's centre
Researchers suggest green veggies good for health of blood vessels
TN launches Isro developed transponders on 4,000 boats to help fisherman
Delhi govt to study jeans dyeing, washing units' impact on environment
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
Identifying 6 GHz spectrum crucial step for attaining faster 5G, says COAI
Here are five global space exploration missions to watch out for in 2023
New metabolite that can detect liver cancer by urine test discovered
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
SC verdict upholds demonetisation process: A timeline of note ban case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C

Severe cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures registering a sharp fall at many places.

Topics
Punjab | Haryana | cold wave

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Severe cold hits most places in Punjab, parts of Haryana
Representative Image

Severe cold conditions gripped Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with minimum temperatures registering a sharp fall at many places.

A thick blanket of fog in the morning continued to envelop parts of both the states and Chandigarh, reducing visibility.

According to the MeT Department, Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab with a minimum temperature of 0.4 degrees Celsius while Mandkola in Haryana registered a minimum of minus 1.3 degree Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 4.1 degrees, Patiala 5.8 degrees, Pathankot 3.4 degrees, Faridkot 2.2 degrees, Moga 1.2 degrees while Gurdaspur reeled at a low of 4 degrees.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Fatehabad, with a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

While Hisar recorded a low of 4.5 degrees, Narnaul 4.2 degrees, Bhiwani 6.2 degrees, Sirsa 3.4 degrees and Jhajjar registered a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Punjab

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU