Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh till Jan 4; Guna records 5.6 degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh has started the new year on a severe cold note and the MeT has forecast a cold wave across the state till January 4 that will cause the mercury to remain below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, a meteorologist said.
Guna recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius. There is fog during the night, the MeT office said, adding that the situation will continue for the next three to four days in the state.
Gwalior and Rewa witnessed low visibility due to dense fog in the morning, as per the weather office.
Bhopal meteorologist HS Pandey said, "As it was predicted in the past that the first week of January 2023, especially from January 1 to 4, the cold wave will remain in the entire state. On the basis of that, today, the temperature in the entire state will remain less than 10 degrees in the state."
"Fog engulfed the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh though it is not very dense and it will be clear in around two to three hours. On the other hand, the parts of Gwalior and Rewa division are engulfed with dense fog and it may take three to four hours to get clear," he added.
About Bhopal, Pandey on Monday said, "The last temperature recorded here is 7.2 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature of the season in the city."
"The temperature recorded here is 3 degrees less than normal.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 11:52 IST
