JUST IN
Delhi L-G approves medical boards to deal with surrogacy-related issues
Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews credits WI fielding for win against Pak
Gap between civilians, security forces reducing in Kashmir: SSB official
FPIs' investment value in Indian equities drops 11% to $584 billion
Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Congress raises slogans, demands resignation
Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat
India's sugar output up 5.39%, produced 25.4 mn tonnes so far this season
SC junks plea seeking uniform minimum age for marriage for men and women
Mizoram made wasteful expenditure of over Rs 15 cr in ropeway project: CAG
NPP office sealed in J-K, leader Harsh Dev Singh seek court intervention
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Women's T20 World Cup: Matthews credits WI fielding for win against Pak
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi L-G approves medical boards to deal with surrogacy-related issues

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the formation of medical boards in all 11 districts of the city for dealing with matters related to the Surrogacy

Topics
Delhi government | Aam Aadmi Party | AAP government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, DMRC, Hanuman Mandir
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the formation of medical boards in all 11 districts of the city for dealing with matters related to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The Act was notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 25, 2021.

Section 4(iii) of the Act states that no surrogacy or surrogacy procedure shall be conducted, undertaken, performed or initiated without the intending couple possessing a certificate issued by the appropriate authority (district medical board) specifying the need for gestational surrogacy.

"However, constitution of the district medical boards (DMBs) was kept pending by the Delhi government ever since the regulation was notified by the central government, which forced intending beneficiaries to approach court," an official said.

The DMBs will be headed by the chief medical officer or chief civil surgeon or joint director of health services of the district serving as chairperson. It will comprise chief gynaecologist and chief paediatrician of the district as its members.

The proposal for constitution of DMBs was approved by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, and was endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi government

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU