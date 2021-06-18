Delhi L-G, CM discuss action plan to tackle possible 3rd wave of Covid

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap and an action plan to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment or children are part of the government's action plan to deal with the third wave, the chief minister's office tweeted.

During the meeting, the L-G and the chief minister also discussed bed and oxygen management, availability of drugs and COVID-19 vaccination, the CMO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)