Delhi logs 628 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs: Health bulletin

Delhi reported 628 new Covid cases and three more deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 8.06 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

The fresh cases were detected out of 7,793 Covid tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi's Covid case tally reached 19,32,026 while the death toll rose to 26,256.

The department had not issued a health bulletin on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to COVID-19 while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent.

Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)