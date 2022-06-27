Delhi logs 628 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs: Health bulletin

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 628 new cases and 15 deaths
628 fresh Covid-19 infections recorded in Thane, 7 more fatalities
RailTel posts highest-ever consolidated income of Rs 1,628 crore in FY22
Maharashtra reports 44,388 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths in past 24 hrs
Covid-19 cases in the country dip to 15,636; 2,483 fresh cases reported
-
Delhi reported 628 new Covid cases and three more deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 8.06 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.
The fresh cases were detected out of 7,793 Covid tests conducted the previous day.
Delhi's Covid case tally reached 19,32,026 while the death toll rose to 26,256.
The department had not issued a health bulletin on Sunday.
On Saturday, the city saw six deaths due to COVID-19 while the positivity rate stood at 7.8 per cent.
On Friday, the city logged 1,447 Covid cases and one death, while the positivity rate was 5.98 per cent.
Delhi had recorded 1,934 Covid cases and zero death on Thursday, while the positivity rate was 8.10 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU