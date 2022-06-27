India logs 17,073 Covid-19 infections, registers over 45% rise in new cases

-
India has reported over 45 per cent single-day rise in new Covid cases after 17,073 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Monday.
On Sunday, a total of 11,739 Covid cases were reported.
The country has also reported 21 new Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,020.
With increasing cases, the active caseload has surged to 94,420 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 15,208 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,87,606. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent.
India's daily positivity rate has jumped to 5.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.39 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 3,03,604 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.10 crore.
As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.11 crore, achieved via 2,56,08,118 sessions.
Over 3.63 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
