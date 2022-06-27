Mumbai sees 1,062 new Covid cases, toll rises by 5 for second day in a row

-
ALSO READ
MP sees 8,062 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate dips to 10.8%
Google Maps rolls out toll prices to help people plan their trips better
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr
Cabinet clears Rs 6,062-crore World Bank-assisted programme for MSMEs
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 1,062 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities, taking the tally to 11,08,433 and the toll to 19,604, a civic official said.
The metropolis had reported five deaths on Sunday as well, which took the total number of fatalities in June so far to 38, a manifold rise from three in May and four in April, he pointed out.
The five deaths comprised four women above the age of 66 and a 78-year-old man, all of whom were suffering from comorbidities, including heart disease, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
Of the 1,062 new cases, only 68 were hospitalised, with just seven of them needing oxygen support, he said.
As per BMC data, the number of people on oxygen support was 84, while just 668 out of 24,768 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.
The recovery count increased by 1,305 in the last 24 hours to touch 10,76,350, leaving the metropolis with 12,479 active cases, it showed.
The recovery rate was 97 per cent, the growth rate in cases between June 20 and 26 was 0.151 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 433 days, as per civic data.
With 8,854 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 1,74,88,585.
The addition to the tally has been in four digits since June 7, though the city has no sealed building and containment zones, BMC data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU