Delhi may launch app for electric ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt issues new guidelines for Covid-19 testing amid rising cases
Delhi hotels and restaurants to serve liquor from Sep 9 on a trial basis
Coronavirus-hit budget hotels, guest houses in Delhi 'fight for survival'
Delhi hospitals to set up 24x7 helpdesks to ensure hassle-free admission
Lockdown 4.0: Delhi govt orders staggered working hours for industries
-
With the national capital witnessing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is likely to launch a dedicated mobile application for the electric ambulance service for coronavirus patients in home isolation, sources said on Wednesday.
They said such ambulances will ferry those patients whose condition is not serious.
According to the health department, over 24,000 coronavirus patients were in home isolation in the national capital till Tuesday.
Patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are suggested by the authorities to stay in home isolation if they have facilities for the same at their residence.
A source said that Prakriti E-Mobility Pvt Ltd, which is an app-based Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service provider, may be engaged by the Delhi government to start electric ambulance facility, adding that the new service is likely to be launched in the "next one-two days".
"The electric-vehicle ambulance service will provide transportation service for the COVID-19 patients in home isolation, whose condition is not serious," the source said
On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the national capital's infection tally to over 4.5 lakh, and 83 more fatalities -- the highest since June 16.
The fresh infections, which took the city's case count to 4,51,382, came out of 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent.
Delhi's previous highest single-day spike of 7,745 cases was recorded on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU