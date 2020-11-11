EV policy will reduce carbon emission by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 yrs: Delhi govt

-
ALSO READ
EV makers want Delhi govt to look into exclusion of lithium scooters
Delhi's EV policy aims to electrify 50% of 2-wheeler delivery fleet by 2023
EV market likely to be Rs 50,000-cr opportunity in India by 2025: Report
Govt mulls installing EV charging kiosks at around 69,000 petrol pumps
Phase 1 of EV charging grid set-up to be completed by yr-end: Ather Energy
-
The Delhi government's electric vehicle policy will help reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 million tonnes by 2024, Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah said on Wednesday.
Shah said this while sharing the Delhi government's vision for clean and green future of mobility at the prestigious UNFCC 'Race to Zero Dialogue: Launching the global race to zero-emission mobility' on Wednesday.
The dialogue was organised by the climate group in collaboration with the UN High-Level Climate Champions and the UK COP26 Presidency.
Addressing a global audience of climate activists and leaders from business and government, Shah said, "The motivation behind Delhi's ambitious roadmap to transition of zero-emission vehicles is to address both climate change and the health emergency that arises from the high level of air pollution in Delhi."
The Delhi government's EV policy focuses on a very clear goal - 25 per cent of all newly-registered vehicles should be EVs by 2024. As of now, the number is 0.2 per cent, he said.
"This clarity has enabled the government to focus on all steps that need to be taken to facilitate this transition. Delhi's EV policy will contribute to 4.8 million tonnes of reduction in carbon emissions by 2024," Shah said.
Elaborating on the five key pillars of Delhi's EV policy, he said, "First, we targeted fiscal incentives for specific vehicle segments that contribute maximum to vehicular pollution in Delhi's and India's context, which are two and three-wheelers."
Second, the government introduced non-financial incentives to help overcome barriers that might hamper EV adoption. For instance, the administration has allowed bike taxis to ply in Delhi only if they are EVs.
"Third, we see it as the government's duty to facilitate the setting up of charging infrastructure - in public as well as private complexes such malls, offices," Shah said.
"Fourth, we believe governments will have to take the lead in conducting public awareness campaigns to sensitise and inform citizens of the benefits of EVs, and finally, our policy also focuses on skill training related to jobs that will arise as a result of this transition to green economy," Shah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU