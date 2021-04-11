Delhi: MBBS students, interns to be roped in for Covid-19 hospitals

In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing COVID pandemic, all Government hospitals are directed to engage 4th and 5th-year students, interns and BDS doctors to assist in the treatment of COVID affected patients.

"In view of the surge of COVID pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents/Directors of all COVID Hospitals of Government of NCT of are authorized to engage 4th and 5th-year students, Interns and BDS pass Doctors as per the provisions of order No. 52/DGHS/PH-IV/COVID-19/2020/ss4hfw/1144 dated 18.11.2020 issued by this Department", read the order by the government.

India on Saturday reported 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases which is the highest daily spike in cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The single-day rise in cases crossed the one lakh mark for the fourth consecutive day.Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state in the country with 55,411 new COVID-19 cases taking the case count to 33,43,951. The state has 5,36,682 active cases.

In Delhi, where a night curfew is in place, 7,897 new COVID-19 cases were reported, along with 5,716 recoveries and 39 deaths.

