JUST IN
Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD
India logs 179 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines by 30
Gangasagar Mela: Devotees, seers take holy dip in Ganges on Makar Sankranti
HYV crops, favourable weather may add to wheat output by 5 mn tonnes: IIWBR
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
Indian forces among best in world, thanks to veterans' courage: Army chief
Cold wave sweeps North India, dense fog in Delhi-NCR; snowfall in Himachal
MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified; Lok Sabha Secretariat issues notification
Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support
Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for teams in Women's IPL: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India logs 179 fresh Covid-19 infections, active caseload declines by 30
icon-arrow-left
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gets death threats, security tightened
Business Standard

Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD

Several places in Delhi and the NCR are likely witness a cold wave next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said

Topics
Delhi-NCR | cold wave | IMD

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, Air Pollution, AQI, Winters

Several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely witness a cold wave next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, it said.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, they said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent, the IMD said.

The IMD said that the cold wave will prevail over many places of Delh-NCR between January 16 and 18. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 374 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi-NCR

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 15:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU