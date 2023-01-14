JUST IN
Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support
Eight IPL franchises in race to bid for teams in Women's IPL: Report
Several houses, temple collapsed in Joshimath's Singhdhar on Jan 2-3
Drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, kites banned in Gurugram till Jan 26
2 earthquakes hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; 1 of medium intensity
Pfizer bivalent Covid shot linked to strokes in ppl 65 & older: Prelim data
Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur
Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid-19 infections in US
No new Covid-19 variants found in China but mutation threat lingers
Joshimath crisis: Some other places at risk of sinking in Indian Himalayas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MP Mohammed Faizal disqualified; Lok Sabha Secretariat issues notification

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory

Topics
Lakshadweep | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued notification disqualifying Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who was recently convicted in an attempt to murder case by a court in the union territory.

As per the notification issued on Friday, Faizal stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction by a sessions court in Kavaratti. The decision was taken under the provisions of Article 102 (l) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep in Sessions case no. 01/2017, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 11 January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(l)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," it said. The court in Lakshadweep had on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Faizal, to 10 years in jail after they were found guilty in an attempt to murder case.

Kavaratti Sessions court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. All the convicts are relatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lakshadweep

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 12:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU