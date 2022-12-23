JUST IN
What has made Odisha Millets Mission a success story in such a short time
Top Headlines: PM Modi cautions against Covid, GAIL's LNG hunt, and more
ED seizes assets of Saravana Stores worth Rs 66 cr in money laundering case
UP's Sania Mirza set to become country's first Muslim female fighter pilot
Japanese, Indian air forces to hold joint fighter jet training from Jan 16
Gulf migrants tapped to smuggle gold, narcotics spike surprise officials
Raise awareness about cervical cancer, importance of HPV vaccine: Centre
Tandwa plant of NTPC to start power generation after 23-year wait
2,613 significant tech snags reported by many airlines in last 5 yrs: Govt
'Mask up': PM Modi cautions against complacency at crucial Covid meet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Avoid public gatherings, international travel amid fresh Covid scare: IMA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Dense fog, biting cold waves cover North India; 21 trains running late

Parts of North India including the national capital witnessed cold wave conditions with dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar

Topics
Cold weather | Winter in India | Dense fog

ANI  General News 

A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning

Parts of North India including the national capital witnessed cold wave conditions with dense to very dense fog observed over Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar for the second morning on the trot on Friday morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, Delhiites woke up to dense fog in the morning on Friday with a partly cloudy sky and the temperature dropping to below 8 degrees Celcius in most parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celcius; Lodhi Road- 7.3; Gurgaon- 7.6; Ayanagar- 5.6; Ridge- 5.3; Faridabad 9.4; Ghaziabad- 8.0; Jafarpur 7.5; Najafgarh- 9.1; Noida- 8.1 Pitampura, Sports Complex, Mayur Vihar recorded a minimum temperature of 10, 10, and 8.7 degrees Celcius respectively.

For the fourth day in a row, fog engulfed Punjab's Bathinda with the visibility dropping below 10 meters on Friday morning.

However, the biting cold conditions are likely to continue in the said regions for the next two days, IMD said.

Taking to Twitter, IMD said, "Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and spread thereafter."

Notably, on Friday, 21 trains are reportedly running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Darbhanga-New Delhi Special is running late by 3 hours; Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express by 1:45 hours; Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express by 1:30 hours; Malda Twon-Delhi Jn. Farakka Express by 3 hours;Barauni-New Delhi Special by 3 hours; Anand Vihar by 3 hours; Ayodhya-Delhi Express by 4 hours; Rajgir-New Delhi by 3:30 hours; Raxual-Anand Vihar Sadhbhavana by 4 hours; Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 2 hours; Lucknow-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours;Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 1:30 hours; Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar by 2:00 hours; Daulatpur Chowk-Delhi Express by 1:30 hours; Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmputra by 3 hours; Jabalpur-Nizamuddin by 2 hours; Ambedkar Nagar-Jammu Tawi by 1:45 hours; Chennai-New Delhi by 2 hours; Amritsar-Bilaspur Express by 2:30 hours; Dehradun-Katra Express by 1:30 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cold weather

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 10:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.