Delhi Police arrests MEA driver on charges of espionage: Report

Delhi Police's Crime Branch team has arrested a driver working in the on charges of for allegedly leaking confidential details to a Pakistan-based person, sources said on Friday.

According to a source, the arrest was made on Friday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

The suspect allegedly used to pass confidential and sensitive information related to security to a person based in Pakistan.

The source said the driver was honey trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Police, however, refused to share any details of the case citing concerns over security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)