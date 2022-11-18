JUST IN
Business Standard

PM says 'historic' moment as India's privately-developed rocket lifts off

Skyroot Aerospace is the first privately held company in India after the space sector was opened for private players by the Centre in 2020

rocket | Narendra Modi | rocket launch

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the successful foray of a private player in the country's space activities and said it was a "historic" moment for India.

This accomplishment bears testimony to the immense talent of our youth who took full advantage of the landmark space sector reforms of June 2020, he said.

India's first privately-developed rocket lifted off from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. The rocket was completely developed by a four year-old startup, marking the entry of the private sector into the country's space activities, currently dominated by the state-run behemoth ISRO.

Skyroot Aerospace is the first privately held company in India after the space sector was opened for private players by the Centre in 2020.

"A historic moment for India as the rocket Vikram-S, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, took off from Sriharikota today! It is an important milestone in the journey of India's private space industry. Congrats to @isro & @INSPACeIND for enabling this feat," Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:11 IST

