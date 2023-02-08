JUST IN
Delhi Police celebrates safer internet month, talks about cyber crime

The Delhi Police is celebrating safer internet month posting videos regarding cyber awareness everyday starting from Monday, officials said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Delhi Police is celebrating safer internet month posting videos regarding cyber awareness everyday starting from Monday, officials said.

A senior police officer said the campaign was started from Monday which is celebrated as 'safer internet day'.

"Through this campaign (Cool bano fool nahi), our motive is to spread awareness about the cyber crime which is increasing now a days rapidly. A one-minute video is being posted everyday till February 28 started from Monday. This is for every age group," the officer said.

Interspersed with music and message, the video talks about creative awareness in a comic way so that it could reach to a bigger audience, they said.

Everyday, the video has different topics, including earn from home, insurance frauds, ransomware update, Whatsapp and social media fake account, cyber bullying, sextortion - video calls, lottery or reward scams, dating apps, protect your information during the holiday online shopping season, payment gateway frauds etc., police said.

On Monday, the police had posted a video with caption "Raise your awareness of potential online hazards as we all celebrate Safer Internet Day. Delhi Police advises citizens to use the internet safely and responsibly to secure yourself from cyber fraud and crime. #FoolNahiCoolBane.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 21:24 IST

