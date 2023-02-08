Navi Mumbai civic body to start health-check drive for children from Feb 9

-
-
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will launch a health check-up drive beginning February 9 for children and teenagers in the age group of 0-18 years, an official has said.
This drive is being implemented under a state government programme for the healthy child.
A total of 45 teams have been formed by the NMMC for the purpose.
"There are 1,73,913 students in 283 schools and 37,901 students in 352 anganwadis/balwadis who will also be covered under the scheme. These include the students in the government, aided, private, special schools and orphanages, ashram schools and juvenile homes in the limits of the NMMC," the release said on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:07 IST
