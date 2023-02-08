JUST IN
Business Standard

Navi Mumbai civic body to start health-check drive for children from Feb 9

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will launch a health check-up drive beginning February 9 for children and teenagers in the age group of 0-18 years, an official has said

Topics
Navi Mumbai | Health Check

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Community health centres lack 80% of health specialists needed: RBI data

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will launch a health check-up drive beginning February 9 for children and teenagers in the age group of 0-18 years, an official has said.

This drive is being implemented under a state government programme for the healthy child.

A total of 45 teams have been formed by the NMMC for the purpose.

"There are 1,73,913 students in 283 schools and 37,901 students in 352 anganwadis/balwadis who will also be covered under the scheme. These include the students in the government, aided, private, special schools and orphanages, ashram schools and juvenile homes in the limits of the NMMC," the release said on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 20:07 IST

