Business Standard

Delhi Police identifies 125 hotspots drink-driving ahead of New Year's eve

Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving as part of efforts to keep a vigil on travelers on New Year's eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic personnel, an official said

Topics
Delhi Police | New Year Eve

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police deployment
Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving as part of efforts to keep a vigil on revellers on New Year's eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic personnel to identify violators, an official said.

Alcometers will be used to issue challans to violators, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, "Around 1,850 personnel from Traffic Police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking for which the points have been identified.

"We have identified around 125 points of drink-and-drive where the teams will be deployed."

There are around 45 major spots across the national capital where New Year celebrations take place. There will be focus on these spots, the police said.

Of the 657 challans issued on New Year's eve last year, 36 were related to drink-driving, they said.

Personnel in large numbers will be deployed at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas, they said.

The police have already contacted the owners and managers of restaurants, hotels and pubs in their respective districts to ensure compliance with the guidelines.

In an advisory issued on traffic arrangements on New Year's eve, the police said strict action would be taken against drink-driving, stunt biking, overspeeding and reckless and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, markets in Greater Kailash M and N blocks, INA and South Extension, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh and Connaught Place are among the places where people assemble in large numbers to ring in the new year, the advisory said.

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 20:58 IST

