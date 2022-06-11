Delhi Police to issue notices to social media entities over hate remarks

The on Friday said it will begin issuing notices to social media entities in connection with the cases it had registered against 31 people, including AIMIM chief and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the 31 people named in the FIR.

Another case was registered against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on similar charges.

The two FIRs were registered on Wednesday after an analysis of their content on social media, the police had said.

"We will start issuing notices to social media entities soon in connection with the probe of the cases. Further investigation will be carried out accordingly," a senior police officer said.

"The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," the officer said.

The 31 people have been booked Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Protests erupted in several states after the Friday prayers with scores of people condemning the controversial remarks against the Prophet.

