Delhi to Gujarat: Protests in many places over remarks on Prophet

Protests broke out in several places in India on Friday over remarks about Prophet Muhammad by suspended leaders and that have triggered an international controversy.

Protests after Friday prayers were reported in Delhi, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ranchi, Howrah and other places. Protesters threw stones and clashed with the police in Ranchi, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi

The protests in Delhi were carried out outside where a large crowd was seen shouting slogans against Nupur Sharma, carrying placards and demanding her arrest. News agency ANI reported Shahi Imam of as saying that the mosque’s committee didn’t call for the .

West Bengal

Protestors in large numbers blocked the roads in different parts of the Howrah district in West Bengal and shouted slogans against the two former leaders. Soon after, the internet services were suspended in the district till 6 AM on June 13 in wake of the protests, ANI reported.

Uttar Pradesh

The protests took a violent turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Friday as people raised slogans against and and pelted stones in the Atala area of Prayagraj, the PTI reported.

Jharkhand

The protests became violent in Jharkhand’s Ranchi where some policemen were injured while trying to control the mob. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the mob that spilled out on roads pelting stones and shouting slogans against the two former leaders.

Gujarat

Protests erupted in some areas of Ahmedabad and Vadodra where people shouted slogans demanding Nupur Sharma’s arrest. Shops and markets in the Muslim-dominated areas of Karanj and Dariyapur remained shut as a part of the protest, PTI reported.

Srinagar

A curfew was imposed in Srinagar and internet services suspended as a precautionary measure after protests.