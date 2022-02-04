Asaduddin Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

-
ALSO READ
Asaduddin Owaisi firm on contesting 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls
Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi to launch Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Ayodhya
Owaisi moves notice in LS to oppose Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021
AIMIM chief Owaisi alleges part of his speech being quoted out of context
-
AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected 'Z' security cover extended to him by the government after an attack on him.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi urged the government to charge those who attacked him with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and appealed to end radicalisation in the country.
"I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A-category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," he said in Parliament.
On Thursday, gunshots were fired at Owaisi's vehicle at Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the assembly elections.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the state government has arrested the culprits and also seized the weapon and vehicle used in the attack.
Goyal said Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in the House on Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU