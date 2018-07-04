Delhi power tussle: Centre downplays SC verdict, ruling not against govt

-
The government on Wednesday sought to downplay the Supreme Court verdict on Delhi's statehood issue, saying the constitutional bench has only underlined the special status of Delhi as not being a 'state' in the conventional sense.
A senior government functionary, who did not want to be quoted, also said the judgment has made it clear that Delhi cannot frame laws which are in contravention of laws being implemented by the Centre.
"Delhi is a special area and the Lt Governor is not like other governors. Therefore, the main pleas of the AAP government have been rejected by the Supreme Court," the functionary said.
Noting that the ruling has not gone against the Centre, he said law and order, police and land are the domain of the central government and not the Delhi government.
He said the nine appeals - seven by AAP and two by the LG -- related to services and anti-corruption will be heard by regular benches as the top court only interpreted Article 239 AA (4) related to the council of ministers vis-a-vis the LG.
In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state but clipped the powers of the LG, saying he has no "independent decision-making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.
The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for the governance of the national capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in 2014.
