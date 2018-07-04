Post SC verdict, Delhi govt authorises Kejriwal for postings of bureaucrats

The on Wednesday introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making as the approving authority, hours after the verdict on its long-running fight with the L-G on administrative and other powers.

So far, the has been the approving authority for transfers and postings of the IAS and DANICS (Delhi, Anadaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Services) officers.



However, senior bureaucrats working with the claimed that 'services matter' still lies with the office of because Delhi is a union territory, and services matter does not fall under the concurrent and state lists.

A top officer, requesting anonymity, said the Appropriate Regular Bench of the will take a final decision on the service matters and other issues.

Another claimed that the apex court has not set aside the May, 2015 notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which services matter lies with the L-G.



As per an order issued by Deputy Manish Sisodia, Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) Grade-I, II, will come under the Deputy CM, who will be responsible for their transfer and posting.

Minister-in-charge will have a say in transfer and posting of other officials such as stenos.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said the central government and had "misinterpreted" rules by adding services matter in "reserved subjects" and they should "apologise" for this.

Sisodia said the doesn't need to get its decision approved by the L-G.

In a landmark order, the on Wednesday clipped the powers of the L-G, saying he has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Dipak Misra, laid down broad parameters for the governance of the capital, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the government came to power in 2014.