Delhi raises fines for not wearing masks to Rs 2,000 as Covid cases rise

-
ALSO READ
AAP govt panel says Delhi's health infra should be used for residents only
Delhi govt seeks fee details from hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
AAP creating confusion by blaming farmers for pollution in Delhi: Congress
Told Health Min that prescription not be asked for Covid test: Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive Covid-19 surge. He said the Delhi government was implementing from November 19 its decision to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU Covid-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, he said.
Arrangements are being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi government hospitals and 750 at a Central government facility, the chief minister said, adding around 7,500 normal and 446 ICU beds are currently available for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. The hospitals have also been asked to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being, he said.
The CM also appealed people not to celebrate Chhath at the city’s water bodies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU