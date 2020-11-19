Delhi raises fines for not wearing masks to Rs 2,000 as Covid cases rise

JUST IN
Why no action taken when Covid cases were rising: HC raps Delhi govt
Arrangements are being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi government hospitals and 750 at a Central government facility, Kejriwal said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced hiking fines for not using face masks from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 and increasing the number of beds for Covid-19 patients at hospitals amid a massive Covid-19 surge. He said the Delhi government was implementing from November 19 its decision to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds in private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Private hospitals have also been directed to increase the percentage of non-ICU Covid-19 beds from 50 per cent to 60 per cent, he said.

Arrangements are being made for over 1,400 ICU beds, including 663 in Delhi government hospitals and 750 at a Central government facility, the chief minister said, adding around 7,500 normal and 446 ICU beds are currently available for Covid-19 patients in Delhi. The hospitals have also been asked to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for the time being, he said.

The CM also appealed people not to celebrate Chhath at the city’s water bodies.

First Published: Thu, November 19 2020. 23:43 IST

