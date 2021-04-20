Delhi reports 23,686 new Covid-19 infection cases in 24 hours, 240 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots case: Police likely to release photographs of 20 accused
Police detains DUSU Prez ABVP members while protest against Delhi govt
Several states, UTs shut schools, suspend classes as Covid-19 cases surge
AAP reaches out to opposition to counter bill on Delhi L-G powers in RS
Delhi Metro advises commuters to complete journey by 10 pm
-
As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi.
As per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in Delhi have soared up to 12,361.
The COVID-19 positivity rate of the national capital has also jumped to 26.12 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.
Furthermore, a total of 21,500 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,87,898. The recovery rate has dropped to 89.82 per cent.
90,696 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period. So far, a total of 1,63,18,706 tests have been conducted in the national capital.
A six-day lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU