Delhi reports 23,686 new Covid-19 infection cases in 24 hours, 240 deaths

As many as 240 people lost their lives to COVID-19 -- the highest-ever number of deaths registered in a single day in the national capital - and 23,686 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in

As per the state health bulletin of the government issued on Monday evening, the total infection caseload has reached 8,77,146 with 76,887 active cases. The overall COVID-19 casualties in have soared up to 12,361.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the national capital has also jumped to 26.12 per cent while the fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

Furthermore, a total of 21,500 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,87,898. The recovery rate has dropped to 89.82 per cent.

90,696 tests were conducted in the city during the period. So far, a total of 1,63,18,706 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

A six-day lockdown has been imposed in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections.

