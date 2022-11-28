JUST IN
India Australia bilateral training exercise 'Austra Hind 22' to start today
Delhi's air quality in very poor category at 324; min temp settles at 7.6

The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The air quality in the city was recorded in the very poor category on Monday, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am was 324.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear sky for the day while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 11:16 IST

