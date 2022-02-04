No relief for Delhi as air quality remains 'very poor' despite light rain

Delhi's air was 'very poor' on Friday morning: a level of pollution regarded to have widespread effects among the general population and more serious effects in members of sensitive groups.

The overall Index (AQI) was at 313, according to the state-run System of and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 136 in the 'very poor' and 221 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

“AQI today indicates ‘Very Poor’ and likely to improve due to rain along with gusty wind that is expected to improve AQI to ‘Poor’ through wet deposition and strong dispersion.

Intermittent rain is expected tomorrow improving AQI further to ‘Lower end of poor’ or ‘moderate’,” SAFAR said, adding, from 5th onwards air quality gradually degrades as rate of accumulation of pollutants is likely to be more than that of ventilation.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Gurugram remained 'moderate’ with AQI at 78 and 120, respectively.

As per the government data, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Yesterday, the capital witnessed a light shower of rain which pushed the minimum temperature in the city to 11 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains today leading to a fall in minimum temperature.

The minimum temperature is likely to reach around 8 degrees.