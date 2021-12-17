Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' for fourth consecutive day

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the fourth day on the trot on Thursday but is predicted to improve from Friday due to a likely increase in the wind speed.

The city's 24-hour average (AQI) read 368 at 4 pm, up from 363 on Wednesday.

The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (326), Greater Noida (308), Gurugram (331) and Noida (314) was also recorded in the 'very poor' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said a significant improvement in the air quality is likely from Friday due to favourable wind speed.

