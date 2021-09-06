Delhi's Covid-19 vaccine stock to last for eight days: Bulletin

The stock of vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a bulletin issued by the government on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

In all, the government has received 1,39,41,230 vaccine doses till date, out of which, 31,20,660 doses were of Covaxin and the remaining Covishield.

The city has administered 1,41,04,324 doses of vaccine, including those given at private facilities, out of which, 1,00,43,341 were first doses and 40,60,983 second jabs.

On Sunday, 8,353 vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 2,291 were first doses and 6,062 were second ones, the bulletin said.

Delhi's current capacity is 2,23,141 doses per day, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)