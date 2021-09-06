Gurugram reviews preparedness for prevention of 3rd Covid-19 wave

-
-
Amid the fear of possible third wave of the Covid-19, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Haryana Health Department, Rajeev Arora chaired a review meeting with senior administrative officers, health officials and representatives of private hospitals of Gurugram, Nuh and Rewari in Gurugram on Monday.
The meeting discussed preparedness and prevention against the Covid-19 pandemic briefly.
Arora said that the government has set a target of vaccinating all eligible citizens in the entire state by the end of September, at least with one dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.
"In Gurugram the vaccination percentage is 119. Since Gurugram has a floating or migratory population, people keep coming and going, hence the vaccination has been more than 100 per cent," he said.
Arora also instructed Gurugram Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav to send oxygen audit report of all private hospitals registered on the Covid portal to his office within a week. Also, prepare a report on the availability of beds and oxygen cylinders in these hospitals. Apart from this, he asked to keep all types of nozzles required for all hospital oxygen supplies in Gurugram.
"As per the instructions of the state government, 20 per cent of the facilities available in the hospitals like ICU, Oxygen Beds etc, should be reserved for children. Then the emphasis is being laid on mobilizing health facilities for NICU, children, infants, etc in Gurugram," Arora said.
Apart from this, the Sero survey is going to start from September 8 in Gurugram to know the trend of SARS CoV-2 infection among residents.
"Our objective is to estimate the sero-prevalence SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among children aged 6 to 17 years and among adults 18 years and above in the district," said a health official.
