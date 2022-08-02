JUST IN

Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital

Delhi's first patient of monkeypox has been discharged from the LNJP hospital after recovering from the infection

IANS  |  New Delhi 
monkeypox
Illustration: Reuters

Delhi's first patient of monkeypox has been discharged from the LNJP hospital after recovering from the infection.

The patient was discharged on Monday night after showing the sign of recovery.

Talking to IANS, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, LNJP Hospital said, "We have discharged the patient which was the first case of monkeypox in the capital city. The man recovered total in 25 days."

Dr Kumar said that it is an achievement for the hospital. "I want to congratulate the team of our doctors involved in the treatment of monkeypox infection. They worked hard day and night and the patient got cured," he said.

The patient, who has been discharged, belongs to Delhi and had a travel history to Himachal Pradesh. Before being admitted in the hospital, he was ill for the last 15 days with fever and skin problems, said Dr Kumar.

The patient was admitted to the hospital for 11 days. His initial two reports were positive, but the third report came negative after which he was discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, one more suspected of monkeypox infections was admitted to the hospital last night. Presently, the nodal hospital for the monkeypox treatment, LNJP hospital has total three cases, which includes two suspected and one confirmed.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 14:08 IST

