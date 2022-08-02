JUST IN

ED expanded by over 50% since Sanjay Kumar Mishra assumed office in 2018
PM Modi changes display picture to 'Tricolour', asks people to do same
Assam CM launches digital issuance of caste certificates for students
Delhi riots: Court directs medical treatment for accused Khalid Saifi
Top Headlines: Debate on RBI rate hike, Zomato biz structure change & more
What is NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, how it will work? Here's all you need to know
Gurugram liquor shops see hike in sales amid excise policy row in Delhi
5G spectrum auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most
Explosives in Supertech's illegal towers will be placed from Tue: Officials
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike: Jail official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED expanded by over 50% since Sanjay Kumar Mishra assumed office in 2018

Business Standard

BSF fires at flying object along border in Jammu; search launched

The BSF opened fire at a flying object near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said

Topics
BSF | Jammu and Kashmir | border security force

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu
BSF soldiers patrol near International border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo)

The BSF opened fire at a flying object near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected at 9.35 pm on Monday as it tried to intrude into the Indian territory from across the border, he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire and the blinking light was not observed thereafter, he added.

A search operation was launched in the area along with police and other agencies, the officer said, adding nothing has been recovered so far.

Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, arrested seven of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 35 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drones in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BSF

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 10:06 IST

`
.