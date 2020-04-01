Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz evacuated, 1,447 asymptomatic people quarantined

India's newest hotspot, Delhi's Markaz has been evacuated by authorities and the asymptomatic evacuees were sent to quarantine as 24 positive cases have been detected till Tuesday late night.

Sources told IANS, that a total of 2100 people have been evacuated from the Markaz till early morning on Wednesday and symptomatic patients have been shifted to hospitals.

As per government source, till Tuesday a total of 24 people have tested positive from the Markaz Masjid. From the Markaz, while 441 symptomatic ones were taken to hospitals, while 1,447 more have been put in quarantine.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Doctor treating Covid-19 cases at Delhi hospital infected

Tablighi Jamaat Markaz has been booked for violating the Epidemic Act provisions and also IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Crime Branch will also question the Markaz chief as well as Saad Kandhalvi, who organized the large gathering which was attended by several people from the neighbouring countries. The sect's followers stayed in a congested situation in which and infectious disease like spreads quickly.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: Centre pushes ventilator firms to make 120k units

Crime Branch sources said it would now look for those who participated in the event and then dispersed to various parts of the country, many among them carrying the deadly Covid-19 infection. Several states have already reported multiple cases where followers who had attended the Markaz have already been found positive. Besides, it would also list out foreigners who might have already left for their countries.

The Police forces and the state governments are already trying to track down people who had attended the congression.