PSLV-C52 lifts off with earth observation and 2 small satellites

-
ALSO READ
Industry wants govt to speed up activation of space sector regulator
India to revise FDI policy for space sector, says Isro chief Sivan
Hope more start-ups enter the space sector: ISRO chairman S Somanath
Isro hot tests system demonstration model of Gaganyaan orbital module
Committee to recommend right-sizing of Isro manpower: Minister
-
ISRO's PSLV C-52, carrying earth observation satellite EOS-04 along with two co-passenger pay loads lifted off from the spaceport here early on Monday.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) blasted off at 05:59 am from the first launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre here, at the end of a 25-hour countdown, marking the space agency's first mission launch in 2022.
EOS-04, with a mission life of ten years, is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry and Plantations, Soil Moisture and Hydrology and Flood mapping.
The rocket also carried two small satellites, INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD, as co-passengers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU