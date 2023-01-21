JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi school students becoming entrepreneurs, will contribute to economy

Delhi school students have now started becoming young entrepreneurs and in the future, they will become the major contributors to the growth of the country and its economy, Dy CM Manish Sisodia said

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi government schools

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi school students have now started becoming young entrepreneurs and in the future, they will become the major contributors to the growth of the country and its economy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Interacting with the school students about the Delhi government's Business Blasters programme, he said, "Business Blasters gave these children a chance to move forward, but now it is the time for them to inspire other school children with their work and business experience."

The programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

He said the alumni who benefitted from the programme must revisit the schools and guide the other students to spread the word about it.

"This will increase awareness in the society. The vision with which this program was started seems to be getting fulfilled. Our children are becoming job creators. Due to their hard work and passion, these children will play an important role in strengthening the country's economy," Sisodia added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 21:54 IST

