Delhi sees 140 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate slips to 0.23%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt launches audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi Waqf Board
At 24.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of season so far
Delhi Jal Board issues notices to govt depts over bills worth Rs 6,811 cr
Delhi paying price of Centre's negligence: Gopal Rai on rising pollution
Pollution hangs over Delhi as farm stubble fires rage; AQI worsens
-
The national capital reported 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.
These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853.
The tally of active cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU