Delhi sees 140 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate slips to 0.23%

The national capital reported 140 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as the city's positivity rate slipped to 0.23 per cent, authorities said.

These cases came out of 60,695 tests conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

With four more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,853.

The tally of active cases in Delhi has dropped to 1,361 from 1,436 on Saturday, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)