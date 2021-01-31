Vaccinated teacher dies in Telangana; unrelated to jab, say doctors

-
A 55-year-old anganwadi teacher
in Mancherial district, who was recently administered COVID-19 vaccine, died in a state-run healthcare centre here, the health department said.
However, her death is not related to the vaccination, a senior official said.
Susheela passed away while undergoing treatment in Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday. She was
inoculated on January 19.
"She was a chronic patient of High Blood Pressure and also had lung ailment. We believe her death is not due to the vaccination," Mancherial District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr M Neeraja said.
Susheela was shifted to NIMS two days ago after her condition deteriorated.
Meanwhile, Telangana Health Minister E Rajender said the state government would set up a mechanism to counsel and instill confidence among those health workers who registered for COVID-19 vaccine but withdraw due to apprehensions.
Addressing aSpecial Virtual Talk on COVID-19 vaccineon Sunday byTelangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Trade (TSFCCT), Rajender said some people have fear of getting inoculated due to 'unreliable and unscientific' news being spread about the COVID-19 vaccines.
"Today people need more confidence and courage. To dispel these alleged fears, I volunteered to take the vaccine.
Today 25 to 30 per cent health workers still have not taken the vaccine," he said.
Telangana so far has received eight 8 lakh doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
