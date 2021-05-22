Delhi sees lowest cases in nearly 2 months; positivity rate drops to 3.58%

-
-
Delhi recorded 2,260 fresh COVID-19 cases and 182 fatalities on Saturday, with the positivity rate in the city slipping to 3.58 per cent, data shared by the health department showed.
This is the lowest daily spike in cases recorded since March 31 (1,819) and the first time that the count has gone below the 3,000-mark since April 1, when 2,790 people tested positive for the viral disease.
As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital to 23,013.
The positivity rate was 5.5 per cent on Thursday and 4.76 per cent on Friday.
The number of active cases of the disease in the city stands at 2,260, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter.
"These are lowest numbers after 31 March. Still need to take all precautions and follow covid appropriate behaviour," he added.
Delhi had recorded 3,846 COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths on Wednesday, 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on Thursday, and 3,009 cases and 252 deaths on Friday.
