India's consumer confidence worsens in May as Covid hits sentiment

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Economic activity down in April, May but shock less severe than 2020: Fitch
India reaping 'lockdown dividend' by saving lives, livelihood: Eco Survey
UN stands ready to step up support to India: UN chief Antonio Guterres
Analysts turn cautious; prefer defensives amid sporadic lockdowns
-
The consumer confidence in India has further weakened in May amid the severe Covid crisis and the resultant lockdowns across states.
The monthly Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) for India, in May, has shown a sharp drop of 6.3 percentage points, over April 2021, amid Covid-19 fears.
The monthly PCSI, which is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices, has plunged across all sub-indices. The PCSI Employment Confidence Sub-Index is down by 4.7 percentage points, the PCSI Current Personal Financial Conditions Sub-Index has steeply fallen by 9.0 percentage points.
Further, the PCSI Investment Climate Sub-Index has sharply declined by 8.4 percentage points and the PCSI Economic Expectations Sub Index, has decreased by 4.4 percentage points.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said: "The second wave has been far greater in intensity as compared to the first wave and we are seeing its terrible impact not only on our healthcare infrastructure, which is stressed due to the steep surge in cases, but also on consumer sentiment, which has plummeted across the four sub-indices. Especially for personal finances, for day to day running of household expenses and savings and investments for the future."
Confidence around jobs and the economy too have taken a hit and right now, the government's focus is to contain the virus and save lives. And that is why we are seeing lockdowns and restrictions being imposed. But then it is also impacting livelihoods and earnings, he said.
"It is a tough dilemma but saving lives will take precedence over everything else and then of course expediting the vaccination drive, with now Sputnik V too making the India debut. We will have to closely watch the Covid trajectory over the next 3-4 weeks and gauge if restrictions are being lifted from June onwards. If it does not happen and vaccination drive does not pick up pace, we are looking at a very slow rebound."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU